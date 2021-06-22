Saturday, July 17, 2021

Cabinet gives green light to reopen Phuket on July 1

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)s proposal to reopen Phuket on July 1 and three islands in Surat Thani – Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao – on July 15.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said a command centre would now be established to monitor arrivals and departures of foreign tourists in Phuket.

"For Surat Thani, tourism personnel will follow guidelines to monitor foreign tourists in accommodation and on sealed routes, while government officials will screen tourists as they enter and depart the three islands," he said.

Published : June 22, 2021

By : The Nation

