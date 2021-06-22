Cabinet gives green light to reopen Phuket on July 1

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said a command centre would now be established to monitor arrivals and departures of foreign tourists in Phuket.
"For Surat Thani, tourism personnel will follow guidelines to monitor foreign tourists in accommodation and on sealed routes, while government officials will screen tourists as they enter and depart the three islands," he said.
Published : June 22, 2021
By : The Nation
