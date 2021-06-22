Bangkok jab vans deployed to 5 infection hotspots

The units will target areas with high infection rates, including Lak Si, Khlong Toei, Pathum Wan, Dusit and Bang Khae.

A construction camp in Lak Si has spawned hundreds of cases, with hundreds more detected in the dense neighbourhoods of Khlong Toei.

The vaccination units will be deployed to administer second doses at Bang Khen School in Lak Si on June 21-23; at Wat Sunthon Thammathan in Pom Prab (Sattru Phai) district on June 25-26; at Din Daeng’s Bangkok Youth Centre (Thai-Japanese) on June 29-31; at Khlong Toei’s Port Authority of Thailand building on July 14-18; and at Wat Sunthon Thammathan again on July 21-22.

Meanwhile health officials report more than 2,000 hospitel and field hospital beds are still available for Covid-19 patients in Bangkok. However, they expect those beds to fill up quickly due to the rising daily infection rate. Officials say they are coordinating with hotels to provide more beds for virus patients.