Thailand hits new high with 51 deaths, 3,174 infections

Of the total cases, 2,392 tested positive in hospitals, 720 were found via proactive testing, 36 were found in prisons and 26 were arrivals from overseas.
Bangkok topped the list with 956 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (501), Samut Sakhon (240), Songkhla (185), Chonburi (142) and Pattani (120).
Meanwhile, 1,941 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.
Thailand’s accumulated infections rose to 228,539 on Wednesday. Of these, 189,777 have recovered, 37,018 are still in hospital, and 1,744 have died.
Meanwhile, the last 24 hours saw another 165,673 people being given their first Covid-19 shot, while 75,966 people got their second shot. This brings the total number of doses administered in Thailand to 8,148,335.
According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 179.92 million (up by 369,588). Of these, 164.68 million have recovered, 11.35 million are active cases (81,952 in severe condition) and 3.89 million have died (up by 8,240).
Thailand ranks 76th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.43 million, followed by India (30 million), Brazil (18.05 million), France (5.76 million), and Turkey (5.38 million).
Published : June 23, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021