Chiang Rai hospital cuts services after 39 medics test positive

Though the medics are asymptomatic, the hospital said it is tracing the infections to find the source and see how many others may have been infected.
Apart from reducing service, the hospital has announced that only one relative or friend can stay with a patient. The hospital has also closed its internal medicine department, which has been marked off as the red zone.
Published : June 23, 2021
By : The Nation
