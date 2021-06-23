Saturday, July 17, 2021

Chiang Rai hospital cuts services after 39 medics test positive

Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital in the Northern province has reportedly reduced its services by 50 per cent after 39 of its medics were found to be infected with Covid-19 this week.

Though the medics are asymptomatic, the hospital said it is tracing the infections to find the source and see how many others may have been infected.

Apart from reducing service, the hospital has announced that only one relative or friend can stay with a patient. The hospital has also closed its internal medicine department, which has been marked off as the red zone.

Published : June 23, 2021

By : The Nation

