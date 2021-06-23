Saturday, July 17, 2021

International flights to add just 6% to Phuket air traffic: Aerothai

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) expects international flights to add just 6 per cent to air traffic at Phuket Airport when the island reopens to foreign travellers on July 1.

Aerothai, a state enterprise, estimates that five international flights per day will arrive during the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

The airport is currently handling an average of 75 domestic flights per day, it added.

In 2019, before the Covid-19 outbreak, Phuket Airport handled about 350 flights per day.

Aerothai also estimates that Thailand this fiscal year (October 2020-September 2021) will handle a total of 339,340 flights, down 45 per cent from fiscal year 2020.

Published : June 23, 2021

By : The Nation

