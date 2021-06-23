International flights to add just 6% to Phuket air traffic: Aerothai

Aerothai, a state enterprise, estimates that five international flights per day will arrive during the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

The airport is currently handling an average of 75 domestic flights per day, it added.

In 2019, before the Covid-19 outbreak, Phuket Airport handled about 350 flights per day.

Aerothai also estimates that Thailand this fiscal year (October 2020-September 2021) will handle a total of 339,340 flights, down 45 per cent from fiscal year 2020.