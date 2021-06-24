Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Ratsadon gather at Democracy Monument, will march to Govt House with three demands

About 500 members of the Ratsadon pro-democracy group gathered at Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen Avenue at 5am on Thursday in remembrance of the 89th anniversary of the Siamese revolution of 1932.

A nearly bloodless revolution on June 24, 1932, by a group of civilians of the Khana Ratsadon (Peoples’ Party) and the military who together overthrew the government of King Prajadhipok (Rama VII) resulted in the transition of Siam into a constitutional monarchy system of government, the introduction of democracy and the first constitution of Thailand.

Ratsadon gather at Democracy Monument, will march to Govt House with three demands

Led by Ratsadon leaders Jatupat “Pai Dao Din” Boonpatararaksa, Arnon Nampha, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, Attapon Buapat and Promsorn “Fah” Veerathamjaree, activities on Thursday morning included reading of the first announcement of Khana Ratsadon, an art exhibition by the “Bad Students” group, the lighting of candles around the monument, and singing of the “National Day June 24” anthem.

Ratsadon gather at Democracy Monument, will march to Govt House with three demands

Ratsadon also announced they would march to Government House at 10am to make three demands: revoke the status of the 250 senators elected by appointment, seek the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and call on the government to allow the people to amend all sections of the Constitution.

Ratsadon gather at Democracy Monument, will march to Govt House with three demands

Ratsadon gather at Democracy Monument, will march to Govt House with three demands

Ratsadon gather at Democracy Monument, will march to Govt House with three demands

Published : June 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.