Ratsadon gather at Democracy Monument, will march to Govt House with three demands

A nearly bloodless revolution on June 24, 1932, by a group of civilians of the Khana Ratsadon (Peoples’ Party) and the military who together overthrew the government of King Prajadhipok (Rama VII) resulted in the transition of Siam into a constitutional monarchy system of government, the introduction of democracy and the first constitution of Thailand.

Led by Ratsadon leaders Jatupat “Pai Dao Din” Boonpatararaksa, Arnon Nampha, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, Attapon Buapat and Promsorn “Fah” Veerathamjaree, activities on Thursday morning included reading of the first announcement of Khana Ratsadon, an art exhibition by the “Bad Students” group, the lighting of candles around the monument, and singing of the “National Day June 24” anthem.

Ratsadon also announced they would march to Government House at 10am to make three demands: revoke the status of the 250 senators elected by appointment, seek the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, and call on the government to allow the people to amend all sections of the Constitution.