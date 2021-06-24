Gunman shoots up Pathum Thani field hospital, kills a Covid-19 patient

Pratunam Chulalongkorn station police, who were alerted to the incident at 3.20am on Thursday, rushed to the scene – the ground floor of the 5-storey building that had been converted into a treatment facility for Covid-19 patients – and found the body of the male victim in front of the bathroom in the patient wing.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was a Covid-19 patient aged 54. The cause of death is yet to be investigated as officials have to prepare PPE suits as a precaution.

CCTV footage at the hospital showed the gunman, thought to be 40-50 years old, wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants and a red beret, and holding a gun in his right hand.

After the shooting, the gunman fled in a white Toyota Vigo pickup truck, using Phahonyothin Road (outbound) as an escape route.

Police are tracking him down using extra caution as the suspect is thought to still be armed with the weapon.