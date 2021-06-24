Pathum Thani shooter found holding relative hostage in Ranong

As of press time, police were negotiating with the suspect, who was tracked down to a relative’s home in Ranong province and was reportedly holding the person hostage.

Kawin Saengnilkul, a 23-year-old Thanyaburi resident, was found to be a former soldier who had been relieved of his duties in 2019. He also reportedly underwent treatment for mental illness in 2019 and 2020.

The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots through a glass door in Thanyarak Hospital and then shot dead a 54-year-old Covid-19 patient who was getting out of the toilet.