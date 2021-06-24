Pathum Thani shooter found holding relative hostage in Ranong

As of press time, police were negotiating with the suspect, who was tracked down to a relative’s home in Ranong province and was reportedly holding the person hostage.
Kawin Saengnilkul, a 23-year-old Thanyaburi resident, was found to be a former soldier who had been relieved of his duties in 2019. He also reportedly underwent treatment for mental illness in 2019 and 2020.
The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots through a glass door in Thanyarak Hospital and then shot dead a 54-year-old Covid-19 patient who was getting out of the toilet.
Police rushed to the scene when they were alerted of the incident at about 3.20am.
The hospital’s security camera footage shows the gunman wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants and a red beret, and holding a gun in his right hand. He apparently fled the scene in a white pickup truck, using Phaholyothin Road (outbound) as an escape route.
Before the shooting in Pathum Thani, he reportedly shot dead a 7-Eleven employee in Bangkok’s Phaholyothin area. The reason for this shooting was that he did not want to pay for the bottles of beer he had broken while shopping.
Published : June 24, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021