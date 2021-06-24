Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Pathum Thani shooter found holding relative hostage in Ranong

Police have identified and tracked down the man wanted for killing a patient in Pathum Thani’s Thanyarak Hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

As of press time, police were negotiating with the suspect, who was tracked down to a relative’s home in Ranong province and was reportedly holding the person hostage.

Kawin Saengnilkul, a 23-year-old Thanyaburi resident, was found to be a former soldier who had been relieved of his duties in 2019. He also reportedly underwent treatment for mental illness in 2019 and 2020.

The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots through a glass door in Thanyarak Hospital and then shot dead a 54-year-old Covid-19 patient who was getting out of the toilet.

Police rushed to the scene when they were alerted of the incident at about 3.20am.

The hospital’s security camera footage shows the gunman wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants and a red beret, and holding a gun in his right hand. He apparently fled the scene in a white pickup truck, using Phaholyothin Road (outbound) as an escape route.

Before the shooting in Pathum Thani, he reportedly shot dead a 7-Eleven employee in Bangkok’s Phaholyothin area. The reason for this shooting was that he did not want to pay for the bottles of beer he had broken while shopping.

Published : June 24, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.