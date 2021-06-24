Saturday, July 17, 2021

Pathum Thani hospital shooting suspect surrenders

Suspected gunman Kawin Saengnilkul, 23, reportedly surrendered on Thursday afternoon after police successfully talked him into releasing his hostage.

The suspect had fled to his relative’s house in Ranong province after allegedly firing multiple shots through the glass door of a hospital in Pathum Thani and killing a Covid-19 patient.

Initial investigation revealed the man was a former soldier who had been relieved of his duties in 2019. He also reportedly underwent treatment for mental illness in 2019 and 2020.

Published : June 24, 2021

By : The Nation

