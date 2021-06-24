31 deaths, 4,108 new infections push Thailand’s virus toll well beyond 200k

Of the total cases, 2,835 tested positive in hospitals, 1,030 were found via proactive testing, 229 were found in prisons and 14 were arrivals from overseas.

Bangkok topped the list with 1,359 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (297), Samut Sakhon (259), Chonburi (254), Songkhla (216), Nonthaburi (170), Pathum Thani (157) and Yala (119).

Meanwhile, 1,578 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Thailand’s accumulated infections rose to 232,647 on Thursday. Of these, 191,355 have recovered, 39,517 are still in hospital, and 1,775 have died.

Meanwhile, the last 24 hours saw another 172,903 people being given their first Covid-19 shot, while 79,082 people got their second shot. This brings the total number of doses administered in Thailand to 8,400,320.