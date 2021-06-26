Isolated heavy rains forecast for the Northeast and west coast of the South

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in less rains in the North, the Central and the East and isolated heavy rains on the west coast of the South.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to rise 1-2 metres and two metres during thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 33-36°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with gusty winds and isolated heavy.rains; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 30-36°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 33-37°C.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-28°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-24°C, highs of 29-32°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-28°C, highs of 34-37°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department