Saturday, July 17, 2021

Senator Lertrit tests positive for Covid-19

The Secretariat of the Senate on Friday announced that Senator General Lertrit Wetchasawan has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Lertrit was tested on June 24 and alerted the Secretariat on Friday of the positive result,” it said. “He has been admitted to Phramongkutklao Hospital.”

Lertrit’s travel history this week is as follow:

June 21: Took leave from work and stayed at home all day as he was feeling under the weather.

June 22: Attended a meeting at Parliament and made contact with some officials. He started feeling ill and had fever.

June 23: Attended a meeting at Parliament but went home early as his fever worsened. He learned that his wife had tested positive for Covid-19 that afternoon.

June 24: Took leave from work and went to Phramongkutklao Hospital to get tested. He left the hospital at 10.30am and stayed home alone.

June 25: The hospital notified him at 2pm that he was infected and then picked him up for treatment.

The Secretariat urged Parliament officials and people who have had close contact with Lertrit this week to remain in self-quarantine and monitor their symptoms closely. Those who have high risk of infection should get tested at hospitals or mobile testing units.

Published : June 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

