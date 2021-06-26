Phuket issues regulations for foreign arrivals under sandbox scheme

Under the scheme, foreigners who can verify they have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 and test negative can fly into the province and move around freely without having to quarantine. After staying in Phuket for 14 days, they can travel to other provinces if they test negative for a second time.

From July 1, foreigners will be allowed into Thailand via Phuket International Airport provided:

• They come from a low- or medium-risk country based on criteria set by the Public Health Ministry and Tourism Authority of Thailand. The traveller will have to prove they have stayed in the said country for at least 21 days before entering Phuket.

• They hold a certificate of entry (COE).

• They have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 with a vaccine approved in Thailand at least 14 days before entry and hold a vaccine certificate. Children under six can travel with their vaccinated parents.

• They hold a certificate proving that Covid-19 was not detected via the RT-PCR method up to 72 hours before departure.

• In cases where infection is detected, the traveller must have received two jabs of the vaccine at least 14 days before departure.

• The traveller must hold an insurance policy worth no less than US$100,000 which covers medical expenses for Covid-19 and other conditions during their entire stay in Thailand.

• They must undergo an RT-PCR Covid-19 test at least three times: First upon arrival at Phuket Airport, second on day six or seven, and third on day 12 or 13. The traveller is required to spend the first day/night in isolation until the test result is out.

• Travellers can only stay in hotels that have received the SHA Plus certificate for 14 nights before being allowed to travel to other parts of the country. If travellers are in Thailand for less than 14 days, then they must fly out of Phuket at the end of their stay.

• Verified travellers will be free to travel around in Phuket and engage in tourism activities as well as visit establishments that have received the SHA Plus certificate, while strictly following disease control measures.

• Every visitor is required to install the Thailand Plus and Mor Chana smartphone applications, so they can be tracked during their stay in Thailand.