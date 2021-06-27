Majority of people opposed to reopening country in 120 days: Nida poll

The public survey, titled "Believe it or not, the Prime Minister will open the country within 120 days", was conducted from June 22-25 and 1,311 people aged 15 years and over, from all regions, education levels and occupations across the country.

When asked about the prime minister's announcement to open the whole country within 120 days:

12.43 per cent said they strongly agreed because it would spur the economy, help restore tourism in Thailand, and solve the livelihood problems of the people;

13.58 per cent said they agreed with money flowing into the country to improve the economy, stimulate the tourism sector, but it must be strictly regulated;

19.91 per cent said they did not quite agree because the situation with the spread of the Covid-19 virus is still severe, some people have not been vaccinated, and they do not trust the state's preventive measures;

53.55 per cent said they totally disagreed because the Covid-19 epidemic situation is yet to be controlled; they also do not want to risk accepting foreigners, and want to open the country only when almost all the people have been vaccinated;

0.53 per cent said they did't know/didn't reply/didn't care.

Asked whether they believe in the government's promise to open the whole country within 120 days:

6.94 per cent said they believed;

20.22 per cent said they quite believed;

28.68 per cent said they did not believe;

42.94 per cent said they did not believe it at all;

1.22 per cent said they don't know/didn't answer/don't care.

Regarding jointly accepting risks with the government from opening the whole country, the majority -- 52.56 per cent -- said they would not accept any risks and the government should be held accountable;

24.56 per cent said they would accept the risks, but the government should be held accountable;

11.29 per cent said they would not accept any risks but would not blame the government;

9 per cent said they would accept the risks and also not blame the government, and,

2.59 per cent said they didn't know/didn't answer/didn't care.

When asked about the importance of economic revival and health safety, 69.19 per cent, said they chose health safety even though they may have to be in difficult economic conditions. They said if people are in good health will prevent, it would help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus and make it possible to revive the economy. Close to 19 per cent said they chose economy even if you have to risk the safety of health because if the economy is bad, it affects many aspects, and most of the people can take care and take responsibility for themselves, while

11.82 per cent said it was up to the government because both econony and health were equally important.