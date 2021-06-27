Over 450 Thai, Myanmar workers test positive for Covid-19 in Mae Sot

Meanwhile, tests on 25 workers cannot be concluded, @doctormaesot Facebook page said on Sunday.
Workers who tested positive included Thai nationals and Myanmar immigrants.
"Covid-19 patients will be classified and sent to hospitals or field hospitals," the page said.
The page also asked people to comply with measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, such as by wearing a face mask, washing hands regularly and avoiding gatherings.
Published : June 27, 2021
By : The Nation
