Saturday, July 17, 2021

Over 450 Thai, Myanmar workers test positive for Covid-19 in Mae Sot

The number of Covid-19 cases in Tak Mae Sot district has hit a record on a single day after 452 of 840 workers tested positive.

Meanwhile, tests on 25 workers cannot be concluded, @doctormaesot Facebook page said on Sunday.

Workers who tested positive included Thai nationals and Myanmar immigrants.

"Covid-19 patients will be classified and sent to hospitals or field hospitals," the page said.

 

The page also asked people to comply with measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, such as by wearing a face mask, washing hands regularly and avoiding gatherings.

Published : June 27, 2021

By : The Nation

