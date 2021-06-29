Thundershowers forecast for all regions with isolated heavy rains in the Northeast

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in thundershowers in the North, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-36°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 32-35°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 35-37°C.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-28°C, highs of 32-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 35-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-25°C, highs of 31-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26°C, highs of 33-36°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department