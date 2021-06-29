Saturday, July 17, 2021

36 deaths, 4,662 new infections hit Thailand as third-wave rages on

Thailand recorded 4,662 new infections and 36 deaths over a 24-hour period on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total caseload to 254,515 infections and 1,970 deaths.

Of the new cases, 3,683 were tested in hospitals, 941 were found through proactive testing, 10 tested positive in prisons and 28 came from overseas.

Bangkok again led the list with 1,692 cases, followed by Samut Sakhon (647), Samut Sakhon (293), Nonthaburi (185), Songkhla (182), Pathum Thani (180), Nakhon Pathom (168), Chonburi (146) and Pattani (143).

Meanwhile, 2,793 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 254,515 infections, 205,064 have recovered and been discharged, 47,481 are still in hospitals, and 1,970 have died.

Meanwhile, another 185,261 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 86,273 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 9,416,972.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 182.19 million (up by 314,265), 166.74 million of whom have recovered, 11.51 million are active cases (80,394 in severe condition) and 3.94 million have died (up by 6,005).

Thailand ranks 76th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.51 million, followed by India with 30.31 million, Brazil 18.44 million, France 5.77 million, and Russia 5.47 million.

Published : June 29, 2021

By : The Nation

