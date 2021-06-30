Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Japan’s donation of 1.05 million AstraZeneca jabs to arrive early July

Thailand has officially accepted Japan’s offer of 1.05 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which will be delivered early next month.

The letter of agreement was signed by Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on Tuesday.

The “vaccine exchange” agreement decrees that the vaccine be only used to boost public health and forbids the use of doses for military purposes. Thailand will also have to cover any additional expenses and should be ready to disclose any vaccine-related information upon request.

Thailand’s vaccine rollout, which kicked off on June 7, relies on AstraZeneca shots produced locally by Siam Bioscience. However, the production has experienced delays, which has also had an impact on supplies for Taiwan, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Published : June 29, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
