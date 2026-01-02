New Year Sales Start at Major Department Stores

Sogo & Seibu Co.'s Sogo store in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, prepared about 30,000 lucky bags, including 2,026-yen packages containing jackets for men, as well as 250,000-yen packages featuring the right to select three colours to light up the city's symbolic Yokohama Marine Tower.
"Consumers' money-saving attitudes persist amid inflation, but some unreservedly spend on products they want and new experiences," said the Sogo store's manager, Takanobu Toyoda.
Before the store opened at 9 am, customers formed a long line outside the store.
Leading the line was a customer who arrived at around 4.20am.
"I plan to buy a lot today," a woman in her 30s from the nearby city of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, said with a smile.
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. also launched New Year sales at its stores on Friday.
Meanwhile, Takashimaya Co., Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. and Tobu Department Store Co. are scheduled to open their stores from Saturday, to give their employees more time off.
