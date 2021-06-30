Jab rollout picks up as 3 million doses to be delivered this week

“The first batch of 800,000 doses of AstraZeneca arrived on Monday and the remainder will arrive on Friday,” he said. “Since the vaccines have started arriving every week, the Department of Disease Control will speed up their delivery to different vaccination venues.”

As for the Infectious Disease Association of Thailand calling on the government to procure more mRNA vaccines for the public, Anutin said the government has finalised the purchase of 20 million doses from Pfizer and expects delivery in the fourth quarter of the year.

“The government will negotiate with more manufacturers next year to import mRNA and other types of vaccines to protect the population against different Covid-19 variants,” Anutin said.

“Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine is also researching mRNA vaccines for local production and has made considerable progress so far,” he added.