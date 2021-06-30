Phuket ‘ready’ as thousands of foreigners kickstart Thailand’s tourism industry

In an exclusive interview with The Nation Thailand on Tuesday, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed the Phuket sandbox scheme would launch on Thursday (July 1).

To those who do not know already, Phuket will be the first province to kickstart Thailand’s tourism revival by opening to foreign travellers under the pilot sandbox scheme.

Under the scheme, tourists with proof of full Covid-19 inoculation and a negative test can fly into Phuket and move around freely without having to quarantine.

After 14 days in Phuket, they can then travel to other parts of Thailand. The scheme is open to tourists from 63 countries and three territories.

Phiphat said government and local agencies have prepared for at least two months to ensure the scheme runs safely and smoothly.

“However, I am concerned about the possibility of workers returning to Phuket by land or boat without Covid-19 checks,” he said, adding that the Navy and marine authorities were on alert for people sneaking back to the island. “If this hole is completely plugged, Phuket should be 100 per cent safe from Covid-19 risk,” he explained.