Just hours to go: Phuket Airport all set to welcome 533 international passengers on 1st day of reopening

Under the sandbox, foreigners who can verify they have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 and test negative can fly into Phuket and move around freely in the province without having to quarantine. After spending 14 days in Phuket and if they still test negative, they can then travel to other parts of Thailand.

“An Etihad Airways flight will arrive at 10.30am, followed by a Qatar Airways flight at 1.30pm, an El Al Israeli airlines flight at 1.45pm, a Singapore Airlines flight at 5pm, and another Etihad Airways flight at 10.20pm,” he explained.

“Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha will visit the airport on July 1 to check the passenger screening process when the Singapore Airlines flight arrives,” Thanee said.

The airport expects 533 international passengers on the first day of reopening and estimates that more than 12,000 foreigners will visit Phuket in July.