Visitors to Phuket using water transport face strict Covid screening

The move came after the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)'s proposal to reopen Phuket on July 1 and three islands in Surat Thani – Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao – on July 15.

The measures are as follows:

▪︎ Three piers -- Ao Chalong, Rassada and Ao Po -- will be checkpoints for screening travellers' arrivals and departures via water transport.

▪︎ Foreign travellers can leave Phuket by yacht at five yacht piers -- Yacht Haven Marina, Ao Po Grand Marina, Phuket, Royal Phuket Marina and Marina Ao Chalong -- but they must inform the officials at least six hours before departure.