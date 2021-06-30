Saturday, July 17, 2021

No Delta variant in Phuket, health office insists

Health authorities in Phuket on Wednesday dismissed rumours that 10 local residents had picked up the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus.

The Delta variant was first found in India and, as of last week, has infected 822 people in Thailand.

Social-media posts said five cases of the Delta variant in Phuket were detected on Tuesday and another five on Wednesday.

The provincial health office, however, confirmed that there were indeed 10 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Phuket, but none were of the Delta variant.

As of Tuesday, Phuket had logged 728 Covid-19 cases in the third wave, which was sparked in April.

Published : June 30, 2021

By : The Nation

