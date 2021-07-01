Thundershowers forecast for upper Thailand; Central region, South to see less rains

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees and highs of 32-38 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 36-37 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-28 degrees, highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-27 degrees, highs of 34-37 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department