The Nation Thailand’s message to readers on its 50th birthday

Fifty years ago, on July 1, 1971, the first Thai-owned English language newspaper rolled off the presses in Thailand.

The newspaper reported on Thailand’s economy, politics and society, with coverage extending to world affairs and commentary. Journalistic ethics and commitment to accurate reporting were founding principles of the paper.
Over the past half-century, The Nation has covered numerous landmarks in the Kingdom’s turbulent modern history. Nation reporters were on hand to cover no less than three coups, several popular uprisings, the 1997 Tom Yam Kung financial crisis, the 2004 tsunami, and the passing of King Bhumibol the Great in 2016, followed by the coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn in 2019. 
The newspaper was both a historical record and a voice of the people, while also serving as a window on Thailand for the international community. 
After 48 years in print, the final edition of the newspaper hit the streets on June 28, 2019.
From a print-only operation, The Nation expanded into TV news and then a website and social media to meet changing demands of consumers. 
Today, The Nation Thailand is still going strong with a reputation for speed, accuracy and sharp-eyed reporting built on 50 years of experience. With a core mission to deliver a wealth of trustworthy news updates and content, our professional team delivers a fast-changing menu of stories to read on the website and videos to watch on social media.
Half a century on, we are still here and still serious about our mission to serve the country and all of its people. Here's to another 50 years as Thailand's trusted source of news in English!
The Nation Thailand

Published : July 01, 2021

By : The Nation

