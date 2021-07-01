Desperate father’s bid to kill himself foiled by caring local

On Wednesday, Chaiwat (surname withheld), posted a clip on Tik Tok saying his earnings had gone down to nothing and that he needed someone to take care of his daughters, aged eight and nine, in this cruel world.

He made the clip at his stall near Bansang School in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district and then tried to kill himself by consuming poison. His young daughters were also at the scene.

However, his bid for suicide was foiled when a local showed and took him to hospital.

Thaksin Pimklang told the press that he decided to visit the stall after seeing the Tik Tok clip on social media. Upon arrival, he saw the vendor crying with his children before swallowing the poison.