Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Desperate father’s bid to kill himself foiled by caring local

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Desperate father’s bid to kill hims...

A grilled squid vendor in Ayutthaya tried to kill himself due to financial difficulties but was saved just in time by a local resident.

On Wednesday, Chaiwat (surname withheld), posted a clip on Tik Tok saying his earnings had gone down to nothing and that he needed someone to take care of his daughters, aged eight and nine, in this cruel world.

He made the clip at his stall near Bansang School in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district and then tried to kill himself by consuming poison. His young daughters were also at the scene.

However, his bid for suicide was foiled when a local showed and took him to hospital.

Thaksin Pimklang told the press that he decided to visit the stall after seeing the Tik Tok clip on social media. Upon arrival, he saw the vendor crying with his children before swallowing the poison.

Chaiwat’s wife said her husband worked as a delivery man earlier but quit after his salary was reduced due to the Covid-19 crisis.

However, she said, selling grilled squid was no better, as there were hardly any customers.

She said their car was also confiscated because they could not meet the payments, adding that Chaiwat had tried to hang himself earlier.

As of press time, there was no information if anything had been done to help the family.

Published : July 01, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.