Phuket Sandbox attracts over 4,000 COE applications

Under the scheme, which kicks off today, foreigners who can verify they have been fully inoculated against Covid-19 and test negative can fly into the province and move around freely without having to quarantine.

After staying in Phuket for 14 days, they can travel to other provinces if they test negative for a second time.

“Those who have applied for COE will need to attach their certificate of vaccination, which the Department of Disease Control will check for validity and give approval,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said. “So far, more than 500 people have been approved.”

Registrants also need to present evidence of payment for three Covid-19 tests at the hotel they are booked to stay at. The cost of tests is approximately 8,000 baht per person.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, 300 foreigners are scheduled to land in Phuket on the first day of opening. The flights landing today include Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, El Al Israel Airlines and Singapore Airlines.