57 deaths, 5,533 infections mark another day of record highs for Thailand

Of the new cases, 3,788 were tested in hospitals, 1,689 were found through proactive testing, 44 tested positive in prisons and 12 came from overseas.

Bangkok again led the list with a record 1,960 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (435), Pathum Thani (321), Samut Sakhon (298), Songkhla (272), Chonburi (261), Nakhon Pathom (231), Nonthaburi (224), Pattani (180) and Yala (136).

Meanwhile, 3,223 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 264,834 infections, 210,702 have recovered and been discharged, 52,052 are still in hospitals, and 2,080 have died.

Meanwhile, another 200,685 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 54,307 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 9,927,698.