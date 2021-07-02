Four Thai vaccine projects edge closer to breakthrough

NDV-HXP-S Vaccine

A joint effort by the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) and Mahidol University’s Vaccine Centre, the NDV-HXP-S project in Phase 1/2 human trials to assess the prototype vaccine’s safety and ability to stimulate immunity. Volunteers were injected with the vaccine on March 22.

The NDV-HXP-S vaccine will be produced in the GPO factory, meaning no investment is needed to build a new plant. The vaccine uses the same technology as the flu vaccine and received international cooperation from the PATH organisation with joint research from manufacturers in Vietnam and Brazil.

ChulaCov19 vaccine

The prototype being developed by the Vaccine Research Centre, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University is an mRNA vaccine that uses the same manufacturing technology as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The prototype generated a high immune response in rats and monkeys before Phase 1 human trials on 72 volunteers began on June 14.

ChulaCov19 vaccine can be stored at refrigerated temperatures of 2-8°C for up to 3 months and at room temperature (25°C) for up to 2 weeks.

Covigen vaccine

Covigen produced by Bionet-Asia Plc stimulated a strong immune response in rats. Approval is now being sought from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Phase 1 human trials with a parallel trial in Australia.

Baiya vaccine

Baiya Phytopharm, a start-up from Chulalongkorn University’s CU Innovation Hub, is modifying tobacco protein to mimic the Covid-19 virus. It will start testing its vaccine prototype in humans in August or September.