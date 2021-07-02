Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

144 doctors redeployed to Bangkok as contagion spreads

Health authorities have launched urgent training of 144 doctors around the country, before redeploying them to support the battle against Covid-19 in Bangkok.

The Public Health Ministry and Royal College of Physicians of Thailand have arranged training for internists, pulmonologists, infectious disease pathologists, and crisis medics. After fast-track retraining until June 30, the doctors will be sent to Bussarakham Field Hospital at Impact Muang Thong Thani and other facilities around the capital.

The move comes as Bangkok recorded 1,960 new Covid-19 cases and 34 fatalities on Thursday. The capital is now suffering a critical shortage of ICU beds as the daily caseload surges.

The Public Health Ministry said ICU units will be expanded at Ramathibodi Hospital, Wachira Hospital, Thammasat Hospital and the Palang Pandin field hospital, supported by extra staff.

It added that the doctors being retrained are not new graduates but rather specialists experienced in caring for critically ill patients. All have been vaccinated against Covid-19. After completing their training, they will work 8-hour shifts, five days per week.

Published : July 01, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.