144 doctors redeployed to Bangkok as contagion spreads

The Public Health Ministry and Royal College of Physicians of Thailand have arranged training for internists, pulmonologists, infectious disease pathologists, and crisis medics. After fast-track retraining until June 30, the doctors will be sent to Bussarakham Field Hospital at Impact Muang Thong Thani and other facilities around the capital.

The move comes as Bangkok recorded 1,960 new Covid-19 cases and 34 fatalities on Thursday. The capital is now suffering a critical shortage of ICU beds as the daily caseload surges.

The Public Health Ministry said ICU units will be expanded at Ramathibodi Hospital, Wachira Hospital, Thammasat Hospital and the Palang Pandin field hospital, supported by extra staff.

It added that the doctors being retrained are not new graduates but rather specialists experienced in caring for critically ill patients. All have been vaccinated against Covid-19. After completing their training, they will work 8-hour shifts, five days per week.