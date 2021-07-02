All regions to experience less rains except for the North

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-37°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-39°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 35-37°C.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-37°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department