Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

All regions to experience less rains except for the North

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Friday that a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam and the south of China, while a weak southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. Less rains are forecast across the country, except the North.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-37°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-39°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 35-37°C.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 33-37°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.