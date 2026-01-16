Thailand 2026: Adapt with AI or Be Left Behind

The year 2026 marks a watershed moment for artificial intelligence. Across the Asia-Pacific region, expert consensus shows AI is rapidly transitioning from an experimental technology into a concrete profit engine. For businesses, it is no longer a tool for incremental efficiency gains but the core determinant of competitive advantage. This technological shift, fraught with immense financial risk and concerns of a potential "AI bubble", presents a stark, make-or-break opportunity for Thai businesses: embrace AI with purpose to compete on the global stage, or risk being rendered obsolete.



The New Reality: Digitalisation is Not a Choice

Thailand’s economy is undergoing a profound structural shift, creating a clear and unforgiving divide between digital-first innovators and traditional businesses. The shift is so profound that many experts now argue having AI is not a strategic advantage, but a “necessary cost of survival.” A forecast from the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) for 2026 paints a vivid picture of this new reality: "Rising star" sectors are those that have placed digitalisation at their core, including cloud services, cyber security, and AI. Conversely, sectors that have failed to digitise are in steep decline, including Internet cafes and print media.

The UTCC report’s message is unequivocal: survival now depends entirely on aligning business models with the dominant trend of digitalisation.