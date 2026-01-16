7-day ultimatum on fatal crane collapses; 13 projects halted

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, addressed on Thursday (January 15) the severe safety lapses involving crane collapses at a railway site in Sikhio, Nakhon Ratchasima, and on Rama 2 Road.

The Minister has ordered an immediate halt to 13 ongoing projects managed by the responsible contractor and is pushing for contract terminations and blacklisting.

Immediate Suspension and Investigation

Following the Prime Minister’s directives, two to three specialised committees have been established to investigate the separate incidents. A fact-finding report is expected within seven days.

Phiphat noted that both accidents involved the same contracting company, suggesting the incidents may not be a coincidence.

"I have ordered the immediate suspension of the 13 remaining projects until the Ministry of Transport grants permission to resume, ensuring total safety," the Minister stated.

He added that the pressure of daily incidents is becoming untenable, remarking that if another occurs, he would consider resigning from public life.