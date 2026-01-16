7-day ultimatum on fatal crane collapses; 13 projects halted

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, addressed on Thursday (January 15) the severe safety lapses involving crane collapses at a railway site in Sikhio, Nakhon Ratchasima, and on Rama 2 Road.
The Minister has ordered an immediate halt to 13 ongoing projects managed by the responsible contractor and is pushing for contract terminations and blacklisting.
Following the Prime Minister’s directives, two to three specialised committees have been established to investigate the separate incidents. A fact-finding report is expected within seven days.
Phiphat noted that both accidents involved the same contracting company, suggesting the incidents may not be a coincidence.
"I have ordered the immediate suspension of the 13 remaining projects until the Ministry of Transport grants permission to resume, ensuring total safety," the Minister stated.
He added that the pressure of daily incidents is becoming untenable, remarking that if another occurs, he would consider resigning from public life.
The Ministry is currently coordinating with the Comptroller General’s Department to navigate the legal process of terminating contracts and blacklisting the firm.
While the Minister confirmed that a blacklist is certain, he clarified that it would be assessed on a project-by-project basis rather than a blanket ban on all unrelated works.
He also plans to summon executives from Italian-Thai Development (ITD) to discuss the recurring safety issues over the past two years.
Addressing the resurfacing of contract signing photos from the era of former minister Saksayam Chidchob, Phiphat emphasised that a Minister’s signature often serves as a witness to the budget approval rather than a technical endorsement of every detail.
He urged the public not to politicise the tragedy ahead of the upcoming elections.
"To be honest, we work straightforwardly. We are focused on the actual work at hand. Let political matters stay within the realm of politics. Therefore, in this struggle, please do not bring political issues to interfere with the work of each ministry. I ask for your kindness in this matter."
Regarding his personal commitment, Phiphat stated during a "Nation TV" interview:
“As the Minister of Transport, I cannot escape responsibility, and I am ready to be held accountable.”
When pressed on whether "accountability" meant political resignation, he clarified that if the investigations reveal that the fault lies within the agencies under his ministry, he is fully prepared to take political responsibility (resignation).
However, if the fault lies solely with the contractors or supervisors, the law will be strictly enforced against them.