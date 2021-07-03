Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

70 per cent of Covid patients in Thailand infected with Delta variant

An estimated 70 per cent of Covid-19 patients in Bangkok are infected with the Delta variant, virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said on his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

His post was based on a study in June of over 700 samples. The virologist added that the Delta variant spread easily, and it is hard to trace the origin.

On Saturday, Thailand logged 6,230 new infections and 41 deaths, pushing the country’s total caseload to 277,151 infections and 2,182 deaths.

Published : July 03, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.