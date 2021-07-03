70 per cent of Covid patients in Thailand infected with Delta variant

His post was based on a study in June of over 700 samples. The virologist added that the Delta variant spread easily, and it is hard to trace the origin.
On Saturday, Thailand logged 6,230 new infections and 41 deaths, pushing the country’s total caseload to 277,151 infections and 2,182 deaths.
Published : July 03, 2021
By : The Nation
