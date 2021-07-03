Saturday, July 17, 2021

Bangkok area suffers power outage as bus rams into electric posts

A Bangkok No. 8 bus smashed into seven electric posts, causing a blackout in the neighbourhood.

Lat Phrao police were alerted to the accident on Saturday morning on Navamin Road, near Khlong Chan Stadium in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district. They rushed to the scene and found the front of the bus heavily damaged after colliding into seven electric posts, six of which had fallen down while the last one had a crack from the impact.

The bus also downed several trees along the roadside while a falling post damaged a parked car. The impact from the accident caused a blackout in the neighbourhood.

The bus driver and conductor were reportedly injured. Preliminary investigation revealed that the bus was heading back to the depot with no passengers on it except the two.

“Luckily, the accident happened on Saturday morning when there was not much traffic in the area,” said a police officer. “The two suffered minor injuries and will be questioned regarding the cause of the accident.”

Police have called in a crane truck to remove the bus and debris of electric posts, as well as notified the Metropolitan Electricity Authority to fix the blackout.

Published : July 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

