Inside Keeree Kanjanapas’s pivot to ‘Baan Chao Thai’

Losses and rehabilitation: an expensive lesson

During the crisis, BTS entered a rehabilitation process to restructure debt and keep the business alive. This period was a major turning point for Keeree as a businessman, reinforcing that infrastructure cannot rely on a single revenue stream and cannot be judged by short-term returns.

From a project once questioned for its value, BTS became a business proving ground that shaped a new idea: rail systems must be designed as an “economic backbone”, not merely a tool for moving people.

Turning the game with an ecosystem model

After rehabilitation, Keeree began shifting BTS’s business model from a transport operator to building an ecosystem around the rail system—spanning advertising media, digital services, payments, and property development along the transit corridors. This helped diversify income sources, reduce reliance on fares alone, and allow long-term network expansion.

The approach not only moved BTS away from a loss-making model towards greater stability, but also reflected Keeree’s structural mindset—seeing business as a tool for tackling wider urban problems.

From big cities to the grassroots challenge

As Bangkok and major cities became increasingly saturated, Keeree turned to a new challenge: housing for low-income earners and the working class—another bottleneck in Thailand’s economy. High housing costs that exceed purchasing power do not only harm quality of life; they also reflect long-standing structural inequality.

“Baan Chao Thai” is therefore not a return to old-style property development, but an effort to apply lessons from property, BTS, and the rehabilitation process in a new dimension—from building transport infrastructure to building housing infrastructure.

In Keeree’s view, housing is not merely a real estate product; it is the foundation of quality of life, labour productivity, and long-term economic stability.

A test for an infrastructure businessman

Keeree Kanjanapas’s journey—from property, to a loss-making rail business, to rehabilitation, and now to “Baan Chao Thai”—clearly shows that each investment step was not driven by trends, but by reading the country’s “structural problems” ahead of time.

“Baan Chao Thai” is therefore not just another project in a business portfolio, but the next chapter for an infrastructure businessman—expanding the meaning of “infrastructure” from rail lines and big cities to the “life base” of most Thais within the economy.