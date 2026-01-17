Mystery "Baan Chao Thai" signs appear: BTS to launch major project

As political parties flood the country with campaign billboards ahead of the upcoming elections, the streets of Bangkok have been filled with mysterious "Baan Chao Thai" (homes for Thais) signs. These signs have also appeared in other cities such as Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Chonburi, Phuket, and Nakhon Sawan.

The signs first appeared on January 15, displayed on electronic LED boards installed along sidewalks and at major traffic intersections. They can also be found on large advertising billboards near BTS stations. The pastel-coloured background and the cryptic message “Baan Chao Thai” have sparked curiosity.

Given the timing, some speculated these signs might be campaign advertisements for political parties. However, upon investigation, it became clear that the signs were not part of any political campaign. In fact, they were advertising a private sector project.