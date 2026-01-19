BTS launches Baan Chao Thai to expand access to affordable homes

Commitment to affordable housing for Thais

Keeree said he spent months working through details, from selecting company land and designing living spaces to choosing furniture, electrical appliances and construction materials himself, and negotiating costs with the intention of reaching an appropriate price and passing benefits directly to buyers.

With all elements in place, he said he is confident the project is feasible and will benefit society, particularly those who want to own a home but lack opportunities. In his view, this kind of housing development requires both courage and serious investment readiness.

“The heart of the ‘Baan Chao Thai’ project is enabling people to pay instalments at a level close to rent, while owning an asset, through working with financial institutions to open the door to home ownership for younger people and low-income earners,” he said.

“While investment normally needs profit, this project aims to deliver quality housing near mass transit, with complete facilities, so residents can be proud that this is truly their own home.”

He said “Baan Chao Thai” is not merely a real-estate project, but an intention to give back to society and broaden equal access to housing. He thanked GH Bank, the BTS Group Holdings, the media and all related sectors for supporting quality of life through living and helping bring the project to fruition.

Enabling access to homeownership for all

Meanwhile, Mahatana said GH Bank, as a state specialised financial institution with the mission of “making home ownership possible for Thais”, will move ahead in line with Finance Ministry policy to expand opportunities for Thais to own homes.

He said this will be done through support for a range of loans at low interest rates and flexible repayment terms to ease household expenses.

He said he believes participants in the “Baan Chao Thai” project will be able to own homes. GH Bank has assigned loan officers to advise registrants who wish to buy a home under the project and apply for financing, to help them prepare before applying and to ensure fast and efficient loan consideration, he added.

Mahatana confirmed GH Bank is ready to push the project to meet its goals of delivering housing, reducing inequality and improving quality of life for more Thais.

Designing homes for modern living: A new quality of life

Akekapong said the D:CODE SRI NAKARIN and “D:CRAFT KHLONG LUANG” projects under the “Baan Chao Thai” concept aim to create housing that is easy to use and comfortable, meeting Thais’ needs and offering a new quality of life by balancing multiple types of space so living, working and rest can take place together in one place.

He said the projects were designed with heart, reflecting art and intention in every step, from the overall building concept to detailed functional areas. He said flowing rounded curves inspired by mountains and waterways are used to create an environment suited to urban living, offering comfort beyond accommodation and enabling residents to experience value in every dimension of life.

Rangsin said Baan Chao Thai is a new project of the BTS Group to develop housing for Thais, with plans in high-potential locations in Bangkok and surrounding areas.

The pilot covers two locations: Srinagarindra Road near the MRT Yellow Line and Khlong Luang district in Pathum Thani province. He said there are also plans to expand to other areas nationwide in future to meet demand.

He said the first pilot project, “D:CODE SRI NAKARIN”, is a low-rise condominium of about eight storeys, with up to about 24 buildings and a total of up to about 4,150 residential units across all buildings.

Units will be offered in three sizes: 30 sq m, 45 sq m, and 60 sq m, on approximately 42 rai of land. The project is located 300 metres from Si Iam Station (YL17) on the MRT Yellow Line.

The project will come with furniture and electrical appliances, as well as special conditions, including no requirement for buyers to pay an initial lump sum for the down payment, which helps improve liquidity and reduces the burden of starting homeownership.

He noted that the number of buildings, floors and units may be adjusted based on registrants’ interest, construction financing approvals, and relevant legal permits or approvals.

Rangsin added that the “D:CODE SRI NAKARIN” project is currently seeking permits and related approvals under the law, including a building construction permit and the review for approval of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) and mitigation measures.

Construction is expected to begin in phases around September 2026, with completion expected around late December 2028, before registration as a condominium under the law.

The D:CRAFT KHLONG LUANG project will be a future development in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani, with details to be announced later as progress is made.

Those interested can find details, register interest, and submit an initial pre-approval request with GH Bank via the project website, www.bann-chaothai.com. A sales gallery will be open from February 1, from 10.30am to 8pm daily, including public holidays and official holidays.

