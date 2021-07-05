Bang Phli residents told to evacuate after blaze in foam factory

The officials said that the evacuation orders were given despite the fire being brought under control, as they were worried the blaze could spread to the factory’s chemical tank. So, it was logical to evacuate people from the area in case a big accident happens, the officials said.
The evacuation orders were for people living within a five kilometre radius of the foam factory.
Published : July 05, 2021
By : The Nation
