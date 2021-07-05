Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Bang Phli residents told to evacuate after blaze in foam factory

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has told residents of Bang Phli district in Samut Prakan province to evacuate immediately after a foam factory in the district caught fire early on Monday.

The officials said that the evacuation orders were given despite the fire being brought under control, as they were worried the blaze could spread to the factory’s chemical tank. So, it was logical to evacuate people from the area in case a big accident happens, the officials said.

The evacuation orders were for people living within a five kilometre radius of the foam factory.

Published : July 05, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.