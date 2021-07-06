Thundershowers forecast for all regions with isolated heavy rains in some areas

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Hot day with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-28 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-39°C.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains and gusty winds; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 32-35°C.
Central: Hot day with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-27°C, highs of 36-38°C.
East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains and gusty winds; temperature lows of 26-29°C, highs of 33-37°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-27°C, highs of 33-38°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot day with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 28-29°C, highs of 35-38°C.
Published : July 06, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021