Thundershowers forecast for all regions with isolated heavy rains in some areas

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Hot day with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-28 degrees Celsius, highs of 34-39°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains and gusty winds; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 32-35°C.

Central: Hot day with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-27°C, highs of 36-38°C.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains and gusty winds; temperature lows of 26-29°C, highs of 33-37°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-27°C, highs of 33-38°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot day with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 28-29°C, highs of 35-38°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department