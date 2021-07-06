Taiwan mission to Thailand takes steps in response to Bang Phli chemical inferno

The blaze, which was sparked by a huge explosion at around 2.50am on Monday, killed an 19-year-old volunteer firefighter and injured 60 others.

"The office would like to express condolences to the family of the deceased firefighter and hope that the injured will recover as soon as possible. Currently, over 60 workers have been injured, two of whom are Taiwanese," the statement said.

The office added that it has set up an emergency response team and is working with Thai agencies to manage the remaining chemicals in the factory and take steps to control the situation in nearby areas.