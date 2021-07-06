Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Taiwan mission to Thailand takes steps in response to Bang Phli chemical inferno

In a statement released via Facebook on Monday, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office thanked Thai authorities for working tirelessly to extinguish the inferno that erupted at the Ming Dih Chemical factory in Samut Prakan on Monday.

The blaze, which was sparked by a huge explosion at around 2.50am on Monday, killed an 19-year-old volunteer firefighter and injured 60 others.

"The office would like to express condolences to the family of the deceased firefighter and hope that the injured will recover as soon as possible. Currently, over 60 workers have been injured, two of whom are Taiwanese," the statement said.

The office added that it has set up an emergency response team and is working with Thai agencies to manage the remaining chemicals in the factory and take steps to control the situation in nearby areas.

The factory, in Soi Kingkaew 21 in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district, is a Thai-Taiwanese joint venture and produces plastic foam and pellets. The premises are closed to outsiders to prevent further damage and the office said it has contacted the Taiwanese owner to account for the damages.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reported that at least 70 houses and 15 vehicles were damaged in the explosion. Residents within a 5-kilometre radius of the factory were ordered to evacuate and stay away until the Pollution Control Department inspects the area and confirms safety.

Published : July 06, 2021

By : The Nation

