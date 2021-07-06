Samut Prakan fire evacuees finally head home

A huge blast at around 2.50am on Monday sparked a chemical inferno at the Ming Dih Chemical factory in Soi Kin Kaew 21. Chemicals stored in underground tanks reportedly caused small explosions intermittently throughout the day.

Some 100 people living in the area were evacuated and given shelter at the Nong Bon sports centre at the order of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

After 26 hours of battling the blaze, firefighters eventually managed to shut off all valves of the tanks to ensure no more flames are fanned.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that at least 70 houses and 15 vehicles were damaged in the explosion. The blaze also killed one 18-year-old firefighting volunteer and injured 60 others.