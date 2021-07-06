Prayut grateful to agencies for quenching Bang Phli inferno

However, he also urged the agencies to continue monitoring the situation to ensure flames don’t erupt again.
“Residents who had been evacuated are advised to stay away until officials [the Pollution Control Department] inspect the air quality and deem it safe for people to return,” said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.
He added that Prayut also appreciated people for their generosity in providing food and other necessities to the evacuees.
"The government will do its best to ease victims' suffering," Anucha added.
Published : July 06, 2021
By : The Nation
