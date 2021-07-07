Saturday, July 17, 2021

More rains forecast across country with isolated heavy showers in some areas

Expect more rains with isolated heavy to very heavy showers in the North, the Northeast, the East and the South’s west coast as a monsoon trough lies across the upper North and upper Northeast, while the southwest monsoon which prevails over the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is stronger, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The department also mentioned that the active low-pressure cell over the upper South China Sea is expected to move into Vietnam from July 7-19 and in turn head over to Thailand’s North and Northeast, ushering in more rains.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains and gusty winds; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains and gusty winds; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.

Central: Hot day with thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 35-37 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains and gusty winds; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 28-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

