More rains forecast across country with isolated heavy showers in some areas

The department also mentioned that the active low-pressure cell over the upper South China Sea is expected to move into Vietnam from July 7-19 and in turn head over to Thailand’s North and Northeast, ushering in more rains.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains and gusty winds; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 30-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy rains and gusty winds; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.

Central: Hot day with thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 35-37 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains and gusty winds; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 28-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the area with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees, highs of 28-30 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 26-27 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department