Army dog Lohan in fine fettle despite bullet wound

A post on Facebook page “Thahan Langgongpan” (soldiers behind a battalion), said the one-year-four-month-old German shepherd sustained a bullet wound in his ear and two bruises on his body during the clash in Pattani's Sai Buri district.

Soldiers gave him first aid before sending him to the 9th District Livestock Office in Songkhla for treatment on Tuesday. Veterinarians tending to the brave dog have said he will be completely healed within a week.