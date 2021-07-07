Saturday, July 17, 2021

Army dog Lohan in fine fettle despite bullet wound

Lohan, an Army dog who sustained injuries in a clash with insurgents in the deep South on Monday, is safe and doing well.

A post on Facebook page “Thahan Langgongpan” (soldiers behind a battalion), said the one-year-four-month-old German shepherd sustained a bullet wound in his ear and two bruises on his body during the clash in Pattani's Sai Buri district.

Soldiers gave him first aid before sending him to the 9th District Livestock Office in Songkhla for treatment on Tuesday. Veterinarians tending to the brave dog have said he will be completely healed within a week.

Published : July 07, 2021

By : The Nation

