Nakhon Ratchasima locks down entire village after Covid-positive woman hosts party to celebrate being freed from prison

“The village has a total 68 households. We estimate there are at least 36 people who came into close contact with the patients during the past week, and another 160 who are in the low-risk group,” Serngsang district chief Sanit Srithawee said.

Sanit also said a preliminary investigation revealed that the infections stemmed from a woman who had just been freed from prison and returned to her house in Ban Pong Khok on June 23. She had been staying there without notifying the province’s public health office.

“After driving her home, her son, who resides in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Muang district, was tested on June 27 and found he was infected,” Sanit said.

“He alerted his mother to get tested and found that she and another person living in the house also tested positive.”