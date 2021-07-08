Chearavanont brothers ranked richest in Thailand by Forbes

According to the Forbes, Thailand’s economy contracted by 6.1 per cent in 2020, recording its biggest drop in more than two decades due to stalled tourism.

Despite a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases this year, the government has pledged to reopen the tourist haven to vaccinated foreign visitors by October, with Phuket having reopened on July 1.

Buoyed by the prospect of a recovery and an uptick in exports, the benchmark stock index surged 43 per cent since fortunes were last measured 15 months ago, the magazine noted. That rise helped boost the combined wealth of the kingdom’s richest men by over a fifth to US$160 billion (THB5.16 trillion), it said.

