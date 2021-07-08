Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Chearavanont brothers ranked richest in Thailand by Forbes

Forbes ranked the Chearavanont brothers as the richest persons in Thailand in 2021, followed by Chalerm Yoovidhya, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, the Chirathivat family and Sarath Ratanavadi.

According to the Forbes, Thailand’s economy contracted by 6.1 per cent in 2020, recording its biggest drop in more than two decades due to stalled tourism.

Despite a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases this year, the government has pledged to reopen the tourist haven to vaccinated foreign visitors by October, with Phuket having reopened on July 1.

Buoyed by the prospect of a recovery and an uptick in exports, the benchmark stock index surged 43 per cent since fortunes were last measured 15 months ago, the magazine noted. That rise helped boost the combined wealth of the kingdom’s richest men by over a fifth to US$160 billion (THB5.16 trillion), it said.

The tycoons on the 2021 Forbes list of Thailand’s 50 richest added more than 20 per cent to their combined wealth of $160 billion, despite the impact of Covid-19 on the tourism-dependent economy, the magazine said.

The Chearavanont brothers of Charoen Pokphand Group retain their top spot with a net worth of $30.2 billion, up from $27.3 billion last year.

The July 2021 issue of Forbes Asia also featured Bangkok Bank president Chartsiri Sophonpanich on its cover. Chartsiri’s net worth is reported to be $1.15 billion.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Asia's richest man rebuilds a 261-year-old British icon

Published : April 17, 2021

World's richest men added billions to their fortunes last year as others struggled

Published : January 04, 2021

BioNTech founder vaults into world's richest on 250% surge

Published : December 04, 2020

Rich Americans increasingly are looking for second passports

Published : November 25, 2020

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.