Shopping frenzy as people stock up ahead of possible lockdown

The shopping frenzy was sparked by the Public Health Ministry’s proposal that provinces under maximum and strict control be put under lockdown for 14 days.
Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan have been listed as areas under maximum strict control since May 15.
This lockdown will be like the one imposed in April last year and will include the closure of most high-risk venues and prohibit people from going outdoors or travelling between provinces.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said it will consider the proposal on Friday.
Published : July 08, 2021
By : The Nation
