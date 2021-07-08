Saturday, July 17, 2021

Shopping frenzy as people stock up ahead of possible lockdown

People in Greater Bangkok flocked to supermarkets on Thursday to stock up on food and basic necessities to prepare for a possible lockdown.

The shopping frenzy was sparked by the Public Health Ministry’s proposal that provinces under maximum and strict control be put under lockdown for 14 days.

Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan have been listed as areas under maximum strict control since May 15.

This lockdown will be like the one imposed in April last year and will include the closure of most high-risk venues and prohibit people from going outdoors or travelling between provinces.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said it will consider the proposal on Friday.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : The Nation

