Sinopharm bookings in red-zone provinces from next week: CRA

CRA secretary-general Nithi Mahanon, who is also director of Chulabhorn Hospital, announced on Facebook that one million Sinopharm doses have been allocated for vaccination in dark-red provinces. More doses will arrive on July 18 and 25, he added.

Individuals can begin applying for the jabs next week, with red-zone provinces served first. Registration will be conducted in phases of 20,000 people per round. The CRA did not reveal how much it would charge for the jabs, as negotiations are underway with China's Sinopharm over the price.