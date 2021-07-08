Saturday, July 17, 2021

Sinopharm bookings in red-zone provinces from next week: CRA

People in maximum-control (dark red) provinces can register for Sinopharm vaccination at Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) from next week. The dark-red provinces are Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan.

CRA secretary-general Nithi Mahanon, who is also director of Chulabhorn Hospital, announced on Facebook that one million Sinopharm doses have been allocated for vaccination in dark-red provinces. More doses will arrive on July 18 and 25, he added.

Individuals can begin applying for the jabs next week, with red-zone provinces served first. Registration will be conducted in phases of 20,000 people per round. The CRA did not reveal how much it would charge for the jabs, as negotiations are underway with China's Sinopharm over the price.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : The Nation

